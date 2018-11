BRIEF-Safilo Group: Multibrands Confirms Fulfilment Of Condition Relating To Offer Price

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Safilo Group SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE CONDITION RELATING TO OFFER PRICE SET FORTH IN THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FORM SEPT. 26 BETWEEN THE COMPANY AND MULTIBRANDS ITALY B.V. HAS BEEN FULFILLED

* CO WILL ISSUE C. 213 MLN ORDINARY SHARES, WITH NO PAR VALUE AND REGULAR ENTITLEMENT IN ITS CAPITAL INCREASE FOR TOTAL C. EUR 150 MILLION

* SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS ON A PRE-EMPTIVE BASIS, IN THE RATIO OF 17 NEW SHARES FOR EVERY 5 SHARES HELD, FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE EQUAL TO EUR 0.704 PER EACH NEW SHARE

