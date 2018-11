Nov 30 (Reuters) - MASTER PHARM SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH A POTENTIAL INVESTOR FROM THE SAME INDUSTRY

* AS A PART OF THE AGREEMENT THE POTENTIAL INVESTOR TO START DUE DILLIGENCE ON CO

* ON NOV. 21 CO INFORMED ABOUT ITS PLANS TO TO REVISE STRATEGIC OPTIONS

