Dec 3 (Reuters) - M.Video:

* SAYS THAT RIVERSTRETCH TRADING & INVESTMENTS LIMITED (RT&I) HAS INDIRECTLY ACQUIRED 9.12 PERCENT SHARES IN THE COMPANY

* SAYS RT&I HOLDS THE STAKE THROUGH NOVITE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND CHAIN OF COMPANIES

Source text - bit.ly/2rjQL1U

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)