Dec 3 (Reuters) - PL GROUP SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON DEC. 28 ON TWO SHARE CAPITAL INCREASES OF 1.7 MILLION ZLOTY IN TOTAL

* CAPITAL TO BE INCREASED VIA ISSUE OF 1.2 MLN SERIES F SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND 0.5 MLN SERIES G SHARES AT NOMINAL PRICE OF 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)