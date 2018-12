BRIEF-Ultimate Games Signs Cooperation Agreement With PlayWay

Dec 3 (Reuters) - ULTIMATE GAMES SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT SIGNED COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH PLAYWAY SA

* UNDER AGREEMENT CO GETS LICENSE FOR PORT EXECUTION AND RELEASE OF 3 GAMES FOR PLAYSTATION AND XBOX CONSOLES

* THE GAMES ARE ROBOT SQUAD SIMULATOR 2017, DEMOLISH & BUILD 2018 AND BAD DREAM: COMA

* SAID PREMIERE OF THE GAMES ON PLAYSTATION AND XBOX IS PLANNED FOR 2019

* ALSO SAID UNDER AGREEMENT CO IS ENTITLED TO GRANT FURTHER LICENSES TO PORT AND RELEASE GAMES TO ITS UNIT UF GAMES S.A.

