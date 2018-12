BRIEF-Alfio Bardolla Training Cuts 2018 Guidance

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Alfio Bardolla Training Group SpA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT CUTS ITS GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018

* CUTS FY 2018 TURNOVER ESTIMATE TO 9.8 MILLION EUROS FROM 14.3 MILLION EUROS

* CUTS FY 2018 EBITDA TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM 2.7 MILLION EUROS

* CUT IN SALES IS PARTLY DUE TO LOWER THAN EXPECTED CONVERSION OF WAKE UP CALL PARTICIPATIONS INTO SALES IN OCT

* COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE CAME INTO FORCE WITH THREE-MONTH DELAY

* CUTS EBITDA GUIDANCE DUE TO INCREASE IN COSTS OF AROUND 2.4 MILLION EUROS

