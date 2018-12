BRIEF-Present24 Agrees Terms Of Purchase Of Bestpen Domains, B2B Stores

Dec 3 (Reuters) - PRESENT24 SA:

* SAYS ENDS NEGOTIATIONS AND AGREES TO ACQUIRE BESTPEN DOMAINS AND B2B STORES (SERVICES) ​IN SELECTED EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

* THE COUNTRIES ARE SWITZERLAND, GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, FRANCE, ITALY, SPAIN, BELGIUM, SWEDEN, DENMARK AND UNITED KINGDOM

* BESTPEN SELL ENGRAVED PENS FOR COMPANIES AND B2B CUSTOMERS

* SAYS IT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE EXISTING CLIENT BASE AND PRODUCTION WILL BE MOVED TO THE COMPANY’S PREMISES

* TO PAY FOR THE ACQUISITION IN ALL OWN SHARES OF THE SELLER, BETINV AG

* ADDITIONALY, SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE OF THE ACQUIRED SERVICES, PRESENT24 WILL ISSUE NEW SHARES TO THE SELLER

* WILL OWN THE ABOVE SERVICES FROM JAN. 1, 2019 AND ESTIMATES FULL INTEGRATION BY THE END OF Q2

* IN NOV. STARTED NEGOTIATIONS WITH AFFILIATED ENTITY TO AGREE ACQUISITION OF B2B, B2C INTERNET SERVICES TO WIDEN ITS PRODUCT OFFER

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)