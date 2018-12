BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Announces Results of Indices Review

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange:

* SAYS DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS OF LENTA WILL BE INCLUDED INTO MOEX RUSSIA INDEX AND RTS INDEX

* SAYS UNITED WAGON COMPANY (ORDS) WILL BE REMOVED FROM MOEX RUSSIA INDEX AND RTS INDEX

* SAYS MECHEL (ORDS) ARE CONSIDERED FOR EXCLUSION FROM MOEX RUSSIA INDEX AND RTS INDEX

* SAYS NCSP GROUP (ORDS) WILL BE ADDED TO SMID INDEX

* SAYS UNDER CONSIDERATION TO BE ADDED TO MOSCOW EXCHANGE BROAD MARKET INDEX: BURYATZOLOTO (ORDS), CHELPIPE (ORDS), KHIMPROM (PREFS), FARMSINTEZ (ORDS), SLAVNEFT-MEGIONNEFTEGAS, RUSPOLIMET (ORDS), CHZPSN-PROFNASTIL PAO (PREFS), BANK VOZROZHDENIE PAO (ORDS) AND (PREFS), ZVEZDA (ORDS)

* SAYS UNDER CONSIDERATION TO BE REMOVED FROM BROAD MARKET INDEX: RUSSIAN AQUACULTURE (ORDS)

* ALL CHANGES WILL BE IMPLEMENTED FROM DECEMBER 21, 2018

Source text: bit.ly/2UapGv9

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)