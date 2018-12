BRIEF-Innate Pharma Announces Updated Results On IPH4102

Dec 4 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY UPDATED RESULTS THAT SUPPORT ADVANCEMENT OF IPH4102 IN REFRACTORY SÉZARY SYNDROME

* DIFFERENTIATING PROFILE OF IPH4102 CONFIRMED: HIGH AND DURABLE RESPONSE, FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE WITH LONG-TERM FOLLOW-UP AND SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE

* EXPECTS TO INITIATE A GLOBAL PHASE II STUDY (“TELLOMAK”) IN DIFFERENT SUBTYPES OF T-CELL LYMPHOMAS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

