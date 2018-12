BRIEF-Bioera Receives From Request From Bracknor Investment For Conversion Of 7 Bonds

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bioera SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT RECEIVED FROM BRACKNOR INVESTMENT REQUEST FOR CONVERSION OF 7 BONDS

* 7 BONDS SUBJECT TO CONVERSION GIVE THE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 1 MLN OF NEWLY ISSUED BIOERA ORDINARY SHARES AT EUR 0.07 PER SHARE

* FOURTH TRANCHE STILL INCLUDES 6 BONDS TO BE CONVERTED

* BONDS ARE PART OF ISSUED ON AUG. 6 CONVERTIBLE BOND LOAN UNDER CONTRACT BETWEEN BIOERA AND BRACKNOR DATED AUG. 1, 2017

* FOLLOWING THE BOND CONVERSION NOMINAL VALUE OF THE CO’S SHARE CAPITAL WILL INCREASE BY EUR 70,000

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)