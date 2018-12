BRIEF-Eurona Receives Court Approval For Refinancing Deal

Dec 4(Reuters) - Eurona Wireless Telecom SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL FOR REFINANCING DEAL REACHED BY EURONA WIRELESS TELECOM, EURONA TELECOM SERVICES AND QUANTIS GLOBAL WITH THEIR CREDITORS

* THE REFINANCING DEAL IN ITS STANDARD CONDITIONS CONSISTS OF 5 YEARS DELAY PERIOD FOR EACH AFFECTED DEBT INSTRUMENT

* DEAL OPENS EURONA TO POSSIBLE INJECTION OF FUNDS FROM MAGNETAR CAPITAL LLC AND OTHER INSTITUTIONS VIA A LOAN OF UP TO 30 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2zDBuNF

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)