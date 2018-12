BRIEF-Energica: Receives Request From Atlas Special Opportunities For Partial Conversion Of Convertible Bond

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Energica Motor Company SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ISSUED SECOND TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND IN FAVOUR OF ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES

* SECOND TRANCHE CONSISTS OF 50 BONDS WITH A VALUE OF EUR 20,000 EACH, FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 1 MLN

* ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES REQUESTED PARTIAL CONVERSION OF FIRST TRANCHE OF THE BONDS ISSUED ON SEPT. 26, COMPRISING 5 BONDS OF TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 0.1 MLN

* BONDS SUBJECT TO CONVERSION REQUEST WILL GIVE THE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 43,890 ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES, EQUAL TO 0.29% OF THE POST-CONVERSION SHARE CAPITAL

