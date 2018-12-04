UPDATE 1-MOVES-Rabobank appoints syndicate head, adds for SSA

(Update with details from internal memo)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Rabobank has hired Harman Dhami to head its debt capital markets syndicate, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Dhami, who had been out of the market for around two years, started his role on Monday, IFR reported. He reports to Herald Top, global head of capital markets.

Dhami was a managing director on the financial institutions group debt syndicate desk when he left Royal Bank of Scotland in November 2016. That was just under a year after the bank folded its hybrid and liability management team into the syndicate business.

He had worked at RBS since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Dhami replaces Paul Vanner, who will return after a sabbatical to develop Rabobank’s MTN platform and capabilities.

The Dutch lender has also hired Geoffroy Donatien to focus on SSAs. He will start in January 2019 and report to Dhami.

Donatien previously worked at UBS and Credit Agricole, according to his LinkedIn profile.