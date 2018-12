BRIEF-IVS Group's Main Shareholder Requests Amendment Of The Agenda On Shareholders Meeting On Authorisation To Purchase Of Own Shares

Dec 5 (Reuters) - IVS Group SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT RECEIVED FROM IVS PARTECIPAZIONI SPA REQUEST TO AMEND AGENDA OF SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO BE HELD ON DEC. 28

* IVS PARTECIPAZIONI REQUESTED TO AUTHORISE RELEVANT COMPANY’S BODIES, TO PURCHASE UP TO 1,000,000 IVS GROUP SHARES, AT A MINIMUM PRICE OF EUR 1 PER SHARE AND UP TO MAXIMUM PRICE OF EUR 20 PER SHARE

* IVS PARTECIPAZIONI SPA OWNS 23,068,739 SHARES OF IVS GROUP CORRESPONDING TO C. 59.2 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)