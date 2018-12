BRIEF-DIA Says Stephan DuCharme Resigns As Director; Richard Golding Becomes Acting Chairman

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY STEPHAN DUCHARME HAD RESIGNED FROM THE POST OF DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY, EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 4

* STEPHAN DUCHARME WAS A PROPRIETARY DIRECTOR NOMINATED BY LETTERONE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS AND MANAGING PARTNER OF L1 RETAIL

* LETTERONE INTENDS TO REQUEST THE APPOINTMENT OF A NEW PROPRIETARY DIRECTOR OF DIA SHORTLY

* RICHARD GOLDING, SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN, WILL BECOME THE ACTING CHAIRMAN ON A TEMPORARY BASIS AND UNTIL A NEW CHAIRMAN IS APPOINTED

