Dec 5 (Reuters) - Safilo Group SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT MULTIBRANDS ITALY B.V. EXERCISED ITS OPTION RIGHTS

* MULTIBRANDS ITALY PAID FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF THE NEW SHARES RELATING TO ITS EXISTING HOLDING (C. 41.6 PCT) OF THE ONGOING CAPITAL INCREASE, FOR AN AMOUNT OF C. EUR 62.4 MILLION

* MULTIBRANDS ITALY B.V. IS SUBSIDIARY OF HAL HOLDING N.V.

