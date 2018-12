Dec 5 (Reuters) - IATA:

* DEMAND, MEASURED IN FREIGHT TONNE KILOMETERS (FTKS), ROSE 3.1% IN OCTOBER 2018

* FREIGHT CAPACITY, MEASURED IN AVAILABLE FREIGHT TONNE KILOMETERS (AFTKS), ROSE BY 5.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN OCTOBER 2018

* “THE GROWTH OF E-COMMERCE IS MORE THAN MAKING UP FOR SLUGGISHNESS IN MORE TRADITIONAL MARKETS” - IATA CEO

Source text: bit.ly/2rnD2qw