BRIEF-Garofalo Health Care: Joint Global Coordinator Exercises Greenshoe Option

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Garofalo Health Care SpA (GHC):

* SAID EQUITA SIM SPA HAS EXERCISED IN FULL, ON BEHALF OF CREDIT SUISSE AND EQUITA SIM GREENSHOE OPTION FOR 2 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES

* SHARES UNDER GREENSHOE OPTION WERE EXERCISED AT EUR 3.34 PER SHARE, CORRESPONDING TO THE OFFER PRICE IN INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT, AMOUNTING TO TOTAL PURCHASE VALUE OF EUR 6.7 MILLION

* THE INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT CONCERNED 22 MILLION SHARES OF THE COMPANY, EQUAL TO C. 26.8 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

* CREDIT SUISSE AND EQUITA SIM ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND JOINT BOOKRUNNER IN COMPANY’S IPO PROCEEDINGS

* SAID THAT DURING THE STABILIZATION PERIOD, FROM THE START DATE OF TRADING OF GHC’S SHARES ON THE MTA MARKET ON NOV. 9 UNTIL DEC. 6, NO STABILIZATION OPERATION HAS BEEN CARRIED OUT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)