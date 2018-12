BRIEF-QubicGames Signs Publishing Agreements

Dec 6 (Reuters) - QUBICGAMES SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT SIGNED PUBLISHING AGREEMENT WITH UAB APPLAVA FOR ITS “BLAZING BEAKS” GAME ON NINTENDO SWITCH

* SAID PREMIERE OF NINTENDO SWITCH VERSION OF THE GAME IS PLANNED FOR H1 2019

* IT ALSO SAID IT SIGNED PUBLISHING AGREEMENTS WITH GAMERA INTERACTIVE SRL FOR ITS “UNIT 4” GAME ON NINTENDO SWITCH AND SONY PS4 PLATFORMS

* SAID PREMIERE OF “UNIT 4” ON NINTENDO SWITCH IS PLANNED FOR H1 2019 AND ON SONY PS4 IN H2 2019

