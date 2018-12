BRIEF-Ultimate Games Updates On Core Operations, Sells Stake In Affiliated Cos

Dec 6 (Reuters) - ULTIMATE GAMES SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT AS PART OF PREPARATIONS TO MOVE CO’S SHARE ONTO WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE’S REGULATED MARKET IT DECIDED TO FOCUS ITS MAIN ACTIVITY IN ULTIMATE GAMES SA AND AFFILIATED UNIT, UF GAMES SA

* PLANS TO RAISE UF GAMES’ SHARE CAPITAL IN EXCHANGE FOR CASH CONTRIBUTION IN H1 2019

* ALSO SAID IT SOLD ITS SHARES IN TWO AFFILIATED COMPANIES - 5.43 PCT VOTES IN ART GAMES STUDIO SA AND 5.51 PCT VOTES IN BLUE FOX GAMES SA FOR 538,000 ZLOTYS IN TOTAL

