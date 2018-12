Dec 6 (Reuters) - Beluga Group:

* SAYS IT HAS BEEN APPOINTED EXCLUSIVE TORRES’ WINE DISTRIBUTOR FOR RUSSIA BY FAMILIA TORRES (MIGUEL TORRES SA), EFFECTIVE AS OF JAN. 1, 2019

* SAYS IT HAD ALREADY BEEN TORRES’ DISTRIBUTOR FOR ALL TORRES SPIRITS IN RUSSIA SINCE JULY 2015 AND NOW IT WILL ALSO TAKE OVER THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE TORRES WINE PORTFOLIO

Source text - bit.ly/2PkZQ3W

