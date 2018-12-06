UPDATE 1-Russia's Sberbank buys 10.2 pct in Uralkali

(Writes through after Sberbank statement)

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank says:

* Its investment unit bought 10.18 percent of voting shares in Russian potash producer Uralkali from Cyprus-based firm Rinsoco Trading Co and may sell the stake in the future

* Sberbank bought shares from Belarusian businessman Dmitri Lobyak, Interfax news agency reported, citing Sberbank

* Sberbank did not disclose the price of the deal

* “Given the experience in the fertiliser sector, we consider this financial investment attractive in terms of return on investment,” Sberbank said

* “Sberbank will decide on the future of the investment based on the market situation and potential profitability. If there is a possibility for sale at a reasonable valuation, we will of course use it,” it added

* Russian businessman Mikhail Prokhorov sold his 20 percent stake in Uralkali, one of the world’s largest producers of crop nutrient potash, to Lobyak in 2016. Further company coverage:, (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)