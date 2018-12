BRIEF-Playway Raises Stake In Circus To 72.72%

Dec 7 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED 383 SHARES IN CIRCUS SP. Z O.O. (CIRCUS) AND INCREASED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 72.72%

* IN A SEPARATE STATEMENT IT SAID THAT ITS UNIT’S, DUALITY SA, SHARE CAPITAL IS TO BE INCREASED THROUGH THE ISSUE OF 0.3 MLN SERIES I SHARES THROUGH PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

* ESTIMATED PROCEEDS FROM THE ISSUE AT ABOUT 1.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO BE USED FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF DUALITY

* ACCORDING TO Q3 REPORT, AS OF SEPT. 30 CO OWNED 67.7 PERCENT IN CIRCUS AND 50 PERCENT IN DUALITY

