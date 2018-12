Dec 7 (Reuters) - ZAKLADY PRZEMYSLU CUKIERNICZEGO OTMUCHOW SA (ZPC OTMUCHOW):

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT XARUS HAS ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASED TO 64.07 PERCENT FROM 57.68 PERCENT

* THE CHANGE FOLLOWS THE REGISTRATION OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES IN CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY OF POLAND (KDPW) AS A RESULT OF SPO

