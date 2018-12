BRIEF-WSE Announces Changes In mWIG40 And sWIG80 Indices

Dec 7 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT AFTER TRADING SESSION ON DEC. 21 THE QUARTERLY ADJUSTMENT OF INDICES WILL BE CARRIED OUT, WSE SAID IN A STATEMENT

* THERE WILL NOT BE CHANGES IN POLAND’S BLUE CHIP INDEX

* TRAKCJA PRKII SA TO REPLACE NETIA SA IN THE MIDCAP INDEX WIG40

* BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS, IMCOMPANY AND NETIA WILL JOIN SWIG80 INDEX

* BRASTER, KRUSZWICA AND TRAKCJA WILL LEAVE SWIG80 INDEX

* THE PARTICIPATION OF THE PKO BP SA IN WIG20 AND WIG20TR INDICES WILL BE LIMITED TO 15 PERCENT, WHILE IN THE WIG30 AND WIG30TR INDICES, THE SHARES OF PKO BP, PKN ORLEN AND PZU WILL BE LIMITED TO 10 PERCENT

Source text: bit.ly/2BVwPYZ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)