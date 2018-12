Dec 7 (Reuters) - GLG PHARMA SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT WITH INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC CHEMISTRY REGARDING TNBC PROJECT

* AS A REASON THE INSTITUTE CITES LACK OF DUE PAYMENT

* CO SAYS PLANS TO MAKE A PAYMENT ONCE IT HAS RECEIVED FURTHER ADVANCE ON SUBSIDY PAYMENT, WILL INTEND TO TAKE ACTION TO RESUME COOPERATION WITH THE INSTITUTE

