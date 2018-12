Dec 10(Reuters) - EOS IMAGING SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY EOS IMAGING COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE OF 15 MILLION EUROS FULLY SUBSCRIBED BY FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL AG

* ISSUE OF 3,446,649 NEW SHARES WITH SHARE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 4.37 EUROS PER SHARE

* FOSUN PHARMA, THROUGH FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL AG, WILL HOLD APPROXIMATELY 13.2 PERCENT OF CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS IN EOS IMAGING BECOMING LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF EOS IMAGING

