BRIEF-Gino Rossi Offers To Sell Simple CP To PKO BP

Dec 10 (Reuters) - GINO ROSSI SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT SUBMITTED AN OFFER TO 100% OF SELL SIMPLE CREATIVE PRODUCTS (SIMPLE CP) SHARES TO PKO BP SA FOR 0.5 MLN ZLOTYS

* SAYS BANK COULD PAY FOR SIMPLE CP THROUGH TRANSFER OF BANK’S LIABILITIES TOWARDS SIMPLE CP IN THE AMOUNT EQUAL TO THE SALE PRICE

* HAS ALSO AGREED TO CCC’S ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY’S LIABILITIES TOWARDS PKO BP

* CCC ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 50.3 MLN SHARES IN GINO ROSSI AT 0.55 ZLOTY/SHR ON DEC. 7

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)