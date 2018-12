Dec 10(Reuters) - PHI WIERZYTELNOSCI SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ESTIMATED VALUE OF TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CO AND AUXILIA SA WITHIN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO AMOUNT TO 9.24 MLN ZLOTYS PER ANNUM

* CO INFORMED ABOUT SIGNING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH AUXILIA ON DEC. 7

