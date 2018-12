BRIEF-Mondo TV: 2018 Loss Estimated At EUR 39 Mln, Sees Eur 10.5 Mln Profit In 2023

Dec 11 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD OF DIRECTORS REVIEWED CO’S 2018 PRELIMINARY RESULTS, IN LIGHT OF RECENT PROBLEMS CONNECTED WITH EXPLOITATION OF CERTAIN PROGRAMS

* ESTIMATES PRELIMINARY 2018 LOSS AT EUR 39 MILLION DUE TO VALUE ADJUSTMENT OF RECEIVABLES AND IMPAIRMENT OF LIBRARY

* SAID, NET OF THE LOSS, IT HAS A NET EQUITY OF JUST UNDER EUR 60 MILLION AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES ALREADY ACQUIRED TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF NEXT FEW YEARS

* APPROVED NEW BUSINESS PLAN 2019-2023, TO FOCUS ON BETTER PERFORMING PRODUCTS

* SEES FY 2019 PRODUCTION VALUE OF EUR 24.5 MILLION AND NET PROFIT OF EUR 4.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2023 PRODUCTION VALUE OF EUR 44.4 MILLION AND NET PROFIT OF EUR 10.5 MILLION WITH A CAGR ON NET INCOME OF 155 PCT

* SAID EXPECTS CASH GENERATION TO BE BALANCED AT THE END OF 2019, AND THEN TO BECOME POSITIVE FROM 2020

