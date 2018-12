BRIEF-QubicGames Transfers Copyrights To Astro Bears Brand To Sonka

Dec 11 (Reuters) - QubicGames SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH SONKA SA CONCERNING TRANSFER OF PROPRIETARY COPYRIGHTS TO ASTRO BEARS BRAND, INCLUDING ASTRO BEARS GAME

* REMUNERATION FOR TRANSFERRING PROPRIETARY COPYRIGHTS TO BRAND HAS BEEN DETERMINED IN AMOUNT OF 525,000 ZLOTYS NET

* REMUNERATION INCLUDES ALSO 3% FROM REVENUES OBTAINED FOR DISTRIBUTION AND SALES OF ALL PRODUCTS AND WORKS CREATED ON BASIS OF BRAND, OR REFERRING TO IT DURING PERIOD FROM FEB. 15, 2019 TO DEC. 31, 2023

* SAYS TRANSFER OF PROPRIETARY COPYRIGHTS TO ASTRO BEARS BRAND WILL INCREASE VALUE OF SONKA SA, IN WHICH QUBICGAMES OWNS 15% OF SHARES IN SHARE CAPITAL

