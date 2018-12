Dec 12 (Reuters) - KARSAN OTOMOTIV:

* INCREASES ITS STAKES IN ITALY-BASED UNIT INDUSTRIA ITALIANA AUTOBUS TO 70 PERCENT FROM 5 PERCENT THROUGH PARTICIPATING IN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AT EUR 3.6 MILLION

* APPOINTS ANTONIO BENE AS CHAIRPERSON TO UNIT INDUSTRIA ITALIANA AUTOBUS

* APPOINTS OKAN BAS AS VICE CHAIRPERSON TO UNIT INDUSTRIA ITALIANA AUTOBUS

