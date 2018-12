Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sonae SGPS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE TRANSACTION REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF A 60% STAKE IN TOMENIDER SL HAD BEEN APPROVED BY THE COMPETENT COMPETITION AUTHORITIES

* TOMENIDER SL HOLDS 100% OF ARENAL PERFUMERIAS SLU

* THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED IN JANUARY 2019

* THE TRANSACTION TO REINFORCE THE COMPANY’S POSITION IN THE HEALTH & WELLNESS SEGMENT

