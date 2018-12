Dec 12 (Reuters) - Health Italia SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS UNIT, HEALTH POINT, SIGNED A DEAL WITH GENERALE DI MUTUO SOCCORSO BASIS ASSISTANCE - MUTUA MBA

* THE DEAL CONCERNS PROVISION OF TELEMEDICINE HEALTHCARE SERVICES TO EMPLOYEES OF ACEA ENROLLED IN CRA

* UNDER THE DEAL TO PROVIDE SERVICES FOR TWO OFFICES OF ACEA

* SAID PLANS COVERAGE EXTENSION TO OTHER ACEA OFFICES IN COMING MONTHS

