BRIEF-Colruyt H1 EBIT Rises To 253 Million Euros

Dec 12 (Reuters) - COLRUYT SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 208 MLN VS EUR 180 MLN YEAR AGO

* GROUP CONFIRMS ITS RESULT GUIDANCE OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/19

* GROUP EXPECTS THE 2018/19 CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT TO EXCEED PRIOR YEAR’S NET RESULT.

* FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/19 ALSO INCLUDES A EUR 18 MILLION ONE-OFF GAIN FROM THE SALE OF THE PARTICIPATION IN NORTHWESTER 2

* THIS GUIDANCE TAKES INTO ACCOUNT THE STRONG PERFORMANCE OF THE FIRST YEAR-HALF AND AN INCREASE IN COMPETITION IN THE SECOND SEMESTER. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)