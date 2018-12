BRIEF-Iceland Seafood Increases 2018 Outlook, Approves Main Market Listing

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Iceland Seafood International hf :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS INCREASED 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* PROFORMA NORMALISED PBT FOR 2018 OF EUR 10.4M - EUR 10.9M, COMPARED TO AUGUST ESTIMATE OF EUR 9.6M - EUR 10.6M

* NORMALISED PBT FOR 2018 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE EUR 6.8M - EUR 7.3M, COMPARED TO AUGUST ESTIMATE OF EUR 6.1M - EUR 6.6M, UP C.A. 11%

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE FORMALLY AGREED TO APPLY FOR A LISTING ON ICELAND’S NASDAQ MAIN MARKET DURING THE COURSE OF 2019

* RAISES GUIDANCE FURTHER TO ITS TWO RECENT ACQUISITIONS COMBINED WITH STRONG UNDERLYING ORGANIC GROWTH

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)