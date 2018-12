Dec 13 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY NEGATIVE INCOME FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES IN Q3 OF DKK 5.8 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE INCOME OF DKK 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBIT LOSS DKK 6.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NOW SEES FY RETURN ON EQUITY TO BE BELOW LONG TERM TARGET OF 8-9 PCT

