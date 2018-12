Dec 14 (Reuters) - Orphee SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ANNEX TO A LETTER OF INTENT ON SALE OF ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN DIESSE DIAGNOSTICA SENESE SPA

* SAID THE BUYER CONFIRMED ITS INTENTION TO CONCLUDE THE DEAL

* SAID THE ANNEX IS CLARIFYING THE INITIAL TERMS OF THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION, AND EXTENDING THE PERIOD FOR EXCLUSIVE TALKS UNTIL FEB. 28, 2019

