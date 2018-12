Dec 14(Reuters) - BLUE CAP AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT RECEIVED REQUEST FROM PARTNERFONDS “KAPITAL FUER DEN MITTELSTAND” ANLAGE TO CONVENE EGM

* IF LEGAL REQUIREMENTS ARE MET, EXECUTIVE BOARD WILL CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

