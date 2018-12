Dec 14 (Reuters) - Central Bank of Russia:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD DECIDED TO SUSPEND ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF PHARMACY CHAIN 36.6

* IN OCTOBER PHARMACY CHAIN 36.6 DECIDED TO ISSUE 6 BILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION

Source text: bit.ly/2rBjtLB

