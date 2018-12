BRIEF-B.F.: 71.1 Pct Of Shares Subscribed In Option Offer For EUR 106.6 Mln

Dec 14 (Reuters) - B.F. SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR THE OPTION OFFER FOR ITS SHAREHOLDERS HAS BEEN CLOSED

* SAID 71.1 PCT OF THE SHARES OFFERED FOR THE OPTION WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR AMOUNT OF C. EUR 106.6 MILLION

* AT THE END OF THE OPTION PERIOD ARE NOT EXERCISED 30,106,760 OPTION RIGHTS CONCERNING THE SUBSCRIPTION OF 17,311,387 SHARES, EQUAL TO 28.9 PCT OF THE SHARES OFFERED, FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 43.3 MILLION

* SAID THE SHAREHOLDERS THAT PREVIOUSLY COMMITTED TO UNDERWRITE, INCLUDING FONDAZIONE CARIPLO, DOMPÈ HOLDINGS S.R.L., PER S.P.A., INALCA S.P.A., OCRIM S.P.A. - SOCIETÀ PER L’INDUSTRIA MECCANICA AND CDP EQUITY S.P.A. HAVE EXERCISED 67,187,400 OPTION RIGHTS CORRESPONDING TO 38,632,755 SHARES (64.42 PCT OF OFFERED SHARES) FOR EUR 96.6 MILLION

* THE REMAINING RIGHTS WILL BE OFFERED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE BY B.F. IN THE SESSIONS OF 18, 19, 20, 21 AND 27 DECEMBER 2018, UNLESS THE OFFER IS CLOSED EARLY IF THE RIGHTS ARE FULLY SOLD

* INFORMED ABOUT THE DETAILS OF THE OPTION OFFER IN NOV.

