LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British shale gas company Cuadrilla has paused fracking at its Preston New Road site in Lancashire, northwest England, after tremor of magnitude 0.9 was detected, the company said.

“Cuadrilla has paused and will continue to monitor micro seismicity for at least 18 hours after the event was recorded... Well integrity has been checked and verified,” Cuadrilla said in a statement. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans)