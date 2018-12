Dec 17 (Reuters) - Science4you SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT WILL EXTEND OFFER PERIOD FOR ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING TO FEB. 1 TO ACCOMMODATE A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

* SAID THE AGREEMENT FOR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WILL BE FINALISED BEFORE JAN. 11

* SAID THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT HAS TO BE IN PLACE BEFORE THE SHARES ARE ADDICTED TO TRADING

* EXPECTS LISTING DATE TO MOVE TO FEB. 8

Source text: bit.ly/2EvqNRq

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)