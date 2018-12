Dec 17 (Reuters) - VOXEL SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS UNIT, ALTERIS SA, HAS WITHDRAWN FROM A CONTRACT WITH VITAL MEDIC EDUCATION SP. Z O. O. FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS

* SAYS VITAL MEDIC EDUCATION HAS FAILED TO PAY AN INVOICE REGARDING VAT AND ITS TOTAL LIABILITIES TOWARDS THE UNIT AMOUNT TO 3.8 MLN ZLOTYS PLUS INTEREST

* SAYS ALTERIS INFORMED CO THAT IT PLANS TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION TO COLLECT DEBTS FROM VITAL MEDIC EDUCATION

