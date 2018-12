BRIEF-Ile-De-France Mobilites Chooses Worldline And Conduent Consortium To Build Central System Of “Smart Navigo”

Dec 17 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA:

* ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ILE-DE-FRANCE MOBILITES CHOSE THE WORLDLINE AND CONDUENT CONSORTIUM TO BUILD THE CENTRAL SYSTEM OF THE “SMART NAVIGO” (ILE-DE-FRANCE TRANSPORT PASS)

* CONTRACT COVERS A VOLUME OF 60 MILLION EUROS AS A BINDING PART

* CONSORTIUM IN CHARGE OF DEVELOPMENT AND INTEGRATION OF NEW PARISIAN TICKETING SOLUTION (SMART NAVIGO)

* CONSORTIUM IN CHARGE OF ‘CONNECTING’ THIS NEW CENTRAL SYSTEM TO SYSTEMS OF THE CURRENT OPERATORS (DISTRIBUTION/VALIDATION)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)