Dec 18 (Reuters) - BESIKTAS:

* SAID ON MONDAY MUTUALLY TERMINATES CONTRACT OF FOOTBALL PLAYER KEPLER LAVERAN LIMA FERREIRA (“PEPE”)

* TO PAY FOOTBALL PLAYER’S DUE OF EUR 100,700 UNTIL TERMINATION ACCORDING TO AGREEMENT

