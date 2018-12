Dec 18 (Reuters) - 1NKEMIA IUCT GROUP SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THE BOARD HAD PROCEEDED TO CLOSE THE ISSUE OF CORPORATE BONDS INITIATED IN JANUARY

* SAID 5 MILLION EURO BONDS HAD BEEN ISSUED AND SUBSCRIBED FOR OUT OF PLANNED 20 MILLION EURO BONDS

* BOARD POSITIVELY ASSESSED A PROPOSAL FOR CORPORATE INVESTMENT OF UP TO 3.6 MILLION EUROS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE INCORPORATION OF 1NKEMIA INTO THE EURONEXT GROWTH MARKET

