Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sonae SGPS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS UNIT SONAE MC COMPLETED SALE AND LEASEBACK TRANSACTION OF PROPERTY WHERE SONAE MC OPERATES A CONTINENTE HYPERMARKET, LOCATED IN RIO SUL SHOPPING

* THE TRANSACTION TOTALLED 27.8 MILLION EUROS AND GENERATED CAPITAL GAIN OF AROUND 12.2 MILLION EUROS

