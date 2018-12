Dec 20 (Reuters) - 11 BIT STUDIOS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A 12.6 MLN ZLOTY INVESTMENT LOAN TO PARTIALLY FINANCE THE PURCHASE OF A DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE IN WARSAW, POLAND

* 10-YR LOAN IS FROM PKO BP AND WILL BEAR WIBOR 1M INTEREST PLUS FIXED BANK MARGIN OF 0.9 P.P.

* BUYS THE REAL ESTATE, WHERE IT PLANS TO HAVE ITS NEW BASE, FROM PBM POLUDNIE SA FOR 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

