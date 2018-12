BRIEF-PEPEES Shareholders To Vote On Shares Resplit, Conditional Share Capital Increase

Dec 20 (Reuters) - PEPEES SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDER WILL VOTE ON JANUARY 15 ON INCREASING THE NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH CO’S SHARE TO 0.30 ZLOTY FROM 0.06 ZLOTY

* RE-SPLIT OF SHARES WOULD BE DONE WITH PROPORTIONAL REDUCTION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TO 19 MILLION FROM 95 MILLION

* EVERY FIVE SHARES OF THE COMPANY WITH THE EXISTING NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.06 ZLOTY/SHARE WOULD BE MERGED INTO ONE SHARE OF NEW NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.30 ZLOTY/SHARE

* SHARES RE-SPLIT WOULD BE CONDUCTED WITH MAINTAINING THE UNCHANGED AMOUNT OF CAPITAL IN AMOUNT OF 5.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL ALSO VOTE ON CONDITIONAL SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY 6 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH SERIES C ISSUE AND SERIES B SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS

* 100 MILLION OF SERIES B WARRANTS OFFERED THROUGH PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WOULD ENTITLE TO 100 MILION SERIES C SHARES OF NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 0.06 ZLOTY EACH

